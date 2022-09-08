DOJ appeals order to appoint special master for seized Trump records

A federal judge appointed by the former president granted his motion to halt the government’s review of documents taken from Mar-a-Lago.

WASHINGTON (CN) — The Department of Justice on Thursday appealed a federal judge’s decision to appoint a special master to review records seized from former President Donald Trump’s south Florida resort home.

The appeal comes three days after U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, issued a decision requiring the DOJ to stop using the seized materials for its criminal investigation until completion of a review by a special master.

Cannon heard arguments last week on Trump’s motion for judicial oversight and issued a 24-page order on Monday directing the government and Trump’s legal team to file a proposed list of special masters with high-level security clearance by Friday at midnight.

It is not immediately clear what impact, if any, the government’s appeal to the Atlanta-based 11th Circuit may have on the order.

Attorneys for Trump did not immediately respond to an email request for comment on the appeal.

Trump is under investigation for removing government records from the White House at the end of his single term as president on Jan. 20, 2021, and storing them at his 12-acre estate in West Palm Beach.

The FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago home on Aug. 8 and seized 20 boxes of documents, including 11 sets of classified documents, according to records unsealed by the court last month. Among the more than 11,000 seized files were the grant of clemency to the former president's close ally Roger Stone, binders of photos and what is described as “info re: President of France.”

The former president brought the motion for judicial oversight of the government’s review of the seized materials last month.

Cannon, 41, served as an assistant U.S. attorney in Florida before then-President Trump nominated her to the federal bench in 2020. The Senate later confirmed her appointment in a 56-21 vote.



This story is developing…