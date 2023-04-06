Thursday, April 6, 2023
Dog adopted

LAS VEGAS — A federal court in Nevada dismissed a hospital from an involuntarily committed man’s lawsuit alleging his service dog was adopted without his consent while he was hospitalized. The hospital had no special duty of care after the man’s dog was released to animal control, but the man’s claims against the county and adoption agency survive.

