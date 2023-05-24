Doctor to answer for inmate’s death

Read the ruling here.
BATON ROUGE, La. — A federal court in Louisiana declined to dismiss the wrongful death and civil rights suit brought against a parish jail’s doctor by the family of a prisoner who died of brain cancer. They adequately argued that the doctor’s refusal to give an Optune medical device to the prisoner, despite “full knowledge” the inmate needed it to live, constituted deliberate indifference and violated both state human rights law and his constitutional right to medical care.
