Doctor testifies that accused Davis stabber is not competent

WOODLAND, Calif. (CN) — A psychologist testifying Thursday in the trial of Carlos Dominguez said the former UC Davis student is not competent to stand trial, calling him a “textbook” example of schizophrenia.

Juliana Rohrer said she evaluated Dominguez, 21, weeks after his May 3 arrest on murder and attempted murder charges. She detailed the symptoms of schizophrenia that she saw in Dominguez in person and on video — a lack of motivation and eye contact, walking stiffly, taking things literally and denying any symptoms of having mental illness. In fact, Dominguez doesn’t believe his competency should be questioned.

A Yolo County jury must determine if Dominguez is competent to stand trial in connection with the late April slayings of David Henry Breaux, 50, and Karim Abou Najm, 20. Dominguez also faces an attempted murder charge in connection to Kimberlee Guillory, a woman in her 60s, who was stabbed multiple times in a homeless encampment on May 1.

She survived and called 911, leading to a manhunt that resulted in Dominguez's arrest. He has pleaded not guilty.

Rohrer met with Dominguez on May 28, when she administered tests and observed him. She, like many witnesses earlier this week, testified about symptoms she called common in people with schizophrenia.

“He doesn’t have eye contact like most people would,” she said. “He also doesn’t hardly move at all.

“I think that would be one of the hardest things to ever fake,” Rohrer added later.

On the stand Thursday, Rohrer described statements Dominguez made that she considered significant or could be significant. She told the court that Dominguez had said he ended his relationship with his girlfriend to focus more on himself and his schoolwork. However, the girlfriend ended the relationship, which could be evidence of Dominguez’s distorted perception.

Saying he’d never had a job, when he did previously work in fast food, was significant to Rohrer. She called it “odd” and wondered about its purpose.

One test showed Dominguez was trying to present himself in a positive way and was naïve about psychological symptoms.

“He is not competent at this time,” Rohrer said.

She based that opinion on what she called Dominguez’s inability to cooperate or communicate with his attorney, his inability to understand, and on additional information she’s received since her meeting with him.

“I don’t think he has the ability to do it,” she said.

Under questioning from Deputy District Attorney Matt DeMoura. Rohrer said that her diagnosis is a change from what she initially reported. Dominguez fell on a spectrum, she said, which she then narrowed down to schizophrenia. She never submitted an updated report.

Rohrer also testified that Dominguez told her he understood the role of an attorney, knew that he faced life or death as possible sentences and comprehended guilty and not guilty pleas.

At the time of their initial meetings, Rohrer determined Dominguez may have had the mental capacity to conduct his own defense. On Thursday, she emphasized she should have used the word “might” instead of “may.”

“He actually knew quite a bit of law,” DeMoura said.

“He knew a fair amount,” Rohrer answered.

Her opinion has since changed.

Later, answering questions for Deputy Public Defender Dan Hutchinson, Rohrer listed a series of legal questions that Dominguez said he either didn’t know the answers for or wasn’t certain about, including plea bargains, why attorneys might seek those deals and the advantages or disadvantages of testifying.

Rohrer said she now doesn’t believe Dominguez can conduct his own defense.

Moments later, Rohrer saw a short video of Dominguez tell Judge Samuel McAdam on June 20 that he was guilty and wanted to apologize. The statement didn’t change her opinion, as Dominguez remains unable to understand his situation, she said.

Prosecutors want to introduce that statement to jurors. Hutchinson opposes the move. The judge currently has opted against jurors hearing the statement, though he hasn’t yet made a final decision.

The trial is scheduled to resume Friday and then pick up Aug. 7, after a week-long pause.