BROOKLYN – A New York surgeon convicted of draining more than $7 million from Medicare was sentenced Wednesday to 13 years in federal prison.

A 51-year-old resident of Glen Head, New York, Dr. Syed Imran Ahmed practiced at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center and Wicked Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, as well as two Long Island hospitals, Franklin Hospital in Valley Stream and Mercy Medical Center in Rockville Centre.

