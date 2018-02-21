Doctor Files Whistleblower Lawsuit Against DC Hospital

WASHINGTON (CN)- A doctor filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the Washington hospital where he worked and its management firm, alleging that the hospital fired him after he accused them of overcharging Medicare.

Dr. Julian Craig, represented by Washington-based Katz, Marshall and Banks, filed suit on Feb. 15 against United Medical Center, Veritas of Washington and Veritas executives Corbett Price and Luis Hernandez.

Craig served as chief medical officer at UMC, a Washington public hospital, where Craig served healthcare to the needy.

According to the lawsuit, Craig said while he was employed at the hospital, UMC gave a $4.4 million no-bid contract to Veritas of Washington, a Washington-based management consulting services organization.

Starting in the fall of 2016, Craig says he noticed the hospital began to compromise patient care and safety.

“Under Veritas’ direction, UMC eliminated positions that were critical for protecting patient health and safety, unilaterally attempted to reduce Dr. Craig’s pay and hours, and forced other hospital executives who objected to these practices into involuntary resignations,” states Craig’s complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

The lawsuit alleges that Veritas pressured doctors to admit people who didn’t meet Medicaid and Medicaid laws, just so the hospital could gain more profit, violating federal and state laws.

Craig also said that Price “had a checkered history of entering into lucrative management contracts with economically distressed hospitals, slashing key personnel and forcing the closure of departments.”

On February 23, Craig learned from a letter from a Medicare beneficiary that “100% of the charts that were audited for short stays of less than two midnights did not meet criteria for inpatient admission, an indication that the hospital should not have billed Medicare for their admissions,” which Craig said confirmed his suspicions of unlawful behavior, according to the lawsuit.

Craig claimed filed a complaint the following day to the hospital’s executive director of human resources.

Craig said that Hernandez’s actions had put “the United Medical Center at serious federal regulatory and financial risk,” the complaint states.

According to the lawsuit, UMC and Veritas didn’t investigate or address Craig’s concerns about “inpatient admissions, fraudulent billing to Medicare and Medicaid, and other practices that he reasonably believed compromised patient health and safety, including actions to withhold resources from the hospital’s obstetrics department in a deliberate effort to force its closure, as a cost-cutting measure.”

On November 3, 2017, Craig testified before the District of Columbia City Council about “the hospital’s improper admission practices, malfeasance affecting patient health and safety, and submission of fraudulent statements to Medicare and Medicaid at the direction of Veritas,” the complaint states.

Craig claims he was fired fifteen days after he reported the alleged wrongdoings to the city council.

Craig is suing under the False Claims Act, the District of Columbia False Claims Act, the District of Columbia Whistleblower Protection Act, and the common law of the District of Columbia.

Veritas and UMC did not immediately return Courthouse News’s requests for comment.

