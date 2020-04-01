Doc’s Defamation Suit
HOUSTON – An appeals court in Texas upheld a ruling against a doctor who brought breach of contract and defamation claims against a mother whose daughter died of a drug overdose while under the doctor’s care.
After signing a wrongful death settlement agreement, the mother spoke with a journalist who wrote an article critical of the doctor’s treatment of his patients. None of the doctor’s evidence proves the mother disclosed confidential information that breached the settlement agreement.