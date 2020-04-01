Law 

Doc’s Defamation Suit

HOUSTON – An appeals court in Texas upheld a ruling against a doctor who brought breach of contract and defamation claims against a mother whose daughter died of a drug overdose while under the doctor’s care.

After signing a wrongful death settlement agreement, the mother spoke with a journalist who wrote an article critical of the doctor’s treatment of his patients. None of the doctor’s evidence proves the mother disclosed confidential information that breached the settlement agreement.

Return To Top
Copyright © 2020 courthousenews.com
%d bloggers like this: