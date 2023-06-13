Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Do you really want to hurt Boy George?

MANHATTAN — Boy George and the other two members of the band Culture Club owe more than $3.2 million in connection to a loan, MEP Capital Holdings III claims in court.

Culture Club, circa 1983. (Mark Lebon via Courthouse News, public domain)

