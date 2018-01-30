DMX Imprisoned as Flight Risk After Positive Drug Test

MANHATTAN (CN) — A federal judge sent DMX to prison Tuesday after rebuking the rapper for repeatedly lying to him about his compliance with bail conditions.

Saying that DMX had tested positive last week for cocaine, opiates and oxycodone, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff called the Yonkers-based rapper a genuine flight risk. DMX, who is otherwise known as Earl Simmons, must wait behind bars until his March sentencing on a tax-evasion conviction.

Defense attorney Murray Richman said DMX’s year-old daughter had been hospitalized for several days this month with a 104-degree fever, and that his client had taken drugs to cope.

DMX left a drug-rehabilitation center in the Northeast to see his daughter in New York City, Richman added.

Prosecutors had requested he be jailed. DMX was led from court in handcuffs.

