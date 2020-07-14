Divided Supreme Court Clears Way for First Federal Execution in 17 Years

Daniel Lewis Lee waits for his Oct. 31, 1997, arraignment hearing for murder in the Pope County Detention Center in Russellville, Ark. Today Lee is 47 and sentenced to die by lethal injection after he was convicted of the 1996 killings of gun dealer William Mueller, his wife, Nancy, and her 8-year-old daughter, Sarah Powell. (Dan Pierce/The Courier via AP)

WASHINGTON (CN) — The U.S. government put to death the first federal inmate in nearly two decades Tuesday morning, executing Daniel Lewis Lee by lethal injection after the Supreme Court stepped in.

Convicted of murdering an 8-year-old girl, her mother and the step-father, Lee was declared dead at 8:07 a.m. EST in Terrre Haute, Indiana. His last words: “I didn’t do it. I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my life but I’m not a murderer. You’re killing an innocent man,” according to a pool report.

Relatives of the victims had objected to capital punishment for Lee, pleading with President Donald Trump to grant the prisoner life without parole. Lee’s death marks the first federal execution in 17 years.

Though a federal judge had put an injunction in place Monday — relief that the D.C. Circuit kept in place — the justices vacated it Tuesday in an unsigned order released after 2 a.m.

“The plaintiffs in this case have not made the showing required to justify last-minute intervention by a Federal Court,” the 3-page order states. “‘Last-minute stays’ like that issued this morning ‘should be the extreme exception, not the norm.”

While the majority opinion is unsigned, all four liberal justices of the court dissented from the ruling, calling the death penalty a violation of the Constitution.

Attorneys for Lee said he was strapped to a gurney for four hours before the execution.

Ruth Friedman, director of the Federal Capital Habeas Project, representing Lee, said in a statement that it is shameful the government carried out the execution when Lee’s counsel was not present, and even the family of the victims objected.

“And it is beyond shameful that the government, in the end, carried out this execution in haste, in the middle of the night, while the country was sleeping,” Friedman added.

U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, who granted Monday’s injunction, had found Lee likely to succeed on the merits of his argument that the Justice Department violated federal law and circumvented administrative procedures when it rolled out new protocols this year to execute Lee and three other federal inmates.

Chutkan found credible expert testimony that the new protocols would cause “flash pulmonary edema,” a form of respiratory distress that creates the sensation of drowning and asphyxiation resulting in “extreme pain, terror and panic.”

Just after midnight on Tuesday, the D.C. Circuit refused to enter a stay pending appeal. The Supreme Court was swayed, however, by the government’s arguments that edema sets in only after a prisoner has died or lost all sensation.

This story is developing…