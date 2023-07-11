Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Divided classroom

GREENVILLE, Miss. — A federal court in Mississippi refused to dismiss an Iranian college professor’s discrimination claims against his Turkish supervisor who plausibly harassed and forced the Iranian professor out of his tenure-track position due to his national origin.

