Discrimination against migrants

EL PASO, Texas — A federal judge granted a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit challenging the Education Department’s evaluation process for the Fulbright-Hays Doctoral Dissertation Research Abroad Fellowship, which does not award applicants any points for proficiency in their native language.

/ March 27, 2023

Click here to read the ruling.    

