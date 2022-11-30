Wednesday, November 30, 2022 | Back issues
Discovery limited for Hotel Rwanda hero

SAN ANTONIO — A federal court in Texas declined to allow Paul Rusesabagina, widely known as the Hotel Rwanda hero, to reopen deposition of an airplane captain in his lawsuit against the airline for its alleged role in a conspiracy to kidnap him so that he could be tried in Rwanda for criticizing its government. The court warns it likely lacks jurisdiction over this case involving international actors.

/ November 30, 2022

