Disciplining Jeffrey Clark

WASHINGTON — A federal court in Washington ruled that it does not have jurisdiction over the disciplinary case against former assistant attorney general Jeffrey Clark, the Trump ally who drafted a misleading letter to Georgia intimating election fraud following the 2020 presidential election. He had threatened to release the letter, against deputy attorney generals’ wishes, if he were named acting attorney general by Trump in the twilight of his administration.

Read the ruling here.

