Disciplinary Panel Considers Fate of Prosecutor Snared in Affair

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (CN) – The future of a former federal prosecutor’s legal career rests with the five justices of West Virginia’s high court.

On Monday, a subcommittee of the state Supreme Court’s Lawyer Disciplinary Board reviewed a statement of charges filed June 1 against Erin Reisenweber.

The statement accuses Reisenweber of three violations of the Rules of Professional Conduct relating to an alleged “inappropriate relationship” with a police officer assigned to drug cases she prosecuted as an assistant U.S. Attorney in the Martinsburg office of the state’s Northern District.

According to the statement, Reisenweber carried on the relationship with the officer for nearly two years until the “high volume” of text messages exchanged between them were discovered by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Though unnamed in the statement and subsequent pleadings, the officer was identified during the hearing as a state trooper assigned to the Eastern Panhandle Drug and Crimes Task Force.

During the hearing, former acting U.S. Attorney Betsy Steinfield Jividen said the messages between Reisenweber, and the trooper were discovered in June 2012, during a routine review of phones issued to members of the U.S. Attorney’s Office staff.

After first alerting U.S. District Judge Gina Groh, who presided in the drug cases, Jividen said she then referred the matter to the U.S Department of Justice office of professional responsibility for further investigation.

Jividen said that when confronted about the affair, Reisenweber never attempted to deny it, and cooperated fully with the Justice Department investigation.

She said Reisenweber also did not contest her transfer to the civil division.

The investigation then moved to the Justice Department’s professional misconduct review unit.

The unit recommended Reisenweber receive a three-day suspension, citing her cooperation with the investigation, and that all the defendants in the drug cases entered into pleas deals prior to trial.

Jividen and other supervisors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office — Paul Camilletti, of the criminal division, and Helen Campbell Altmeyer, of the civil division, said the affair was out-of-character for Reisenweber.

They all spoke highly Reisenweber and Altmeyer described her as the best mediator in the civil division.

Reisenweber was the last to testify during the three-hour hearing.

She called her affair with the trooper “selfish,” and said she acknowledged the rules violations to take responsibility for her actions.

Chief Lawyer Disciplinary Counsel Rachael Fletcher Cipoletti asked Reisenweber what discipline she believed the Court should impose upon her.

After taking a few moments to reflect, she said either an admonishment or reprimand would be the “correct or appropriate sanction.”

Reisenweber’s case isn’t expected to be decided until early next year.

