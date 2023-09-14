Thursday, September 14, 2023
Disappointed Bie-lieber

NEW YORK – A federal judge dismissed a fan’s suit against Justin Bieber after she was allegedly conned into spending $15,000 for a VIP package of Bieber-themed events in Las Vegas that was a “letdown of epic proportions.” There is no jurisdiction over Bieber in New York, only the event organizer.

