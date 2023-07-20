Thursday, July 20, 2023
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A federal court in Tennessee ordered the Small Business Administration not to use a “rebuttable presumption” of social disadvantage for certain minority groups seeking government contracts for small, disadvantaged businesses, finding it violates equal protection rights. The rule is not narrowly tailored to the aim.

/ July 20, 2023

Read the ruling here.

