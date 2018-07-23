Dirty Dozen Tapes Seized in Michael Cohen Probe

MANHATTAN (CN) – President Donald Trump’s embattled former attorney Michael Cohen waived attorney-client privilege over 12 audio files that prosecutors seized on Friday, the same day the New York Times ran a story about one secret recording.

The revelations came to light Monday in a letter written by retired federal judge Barbara Jones, the special master overseeing privilege issues in Cohen’s criminal investigation.

“On July 20, 2018, the parties withdrew their designations of ‘privileged’ as to 12 audio items that were under consideration by the special master,” Jones wrote in a single-page letter. “Based upon those de-designations, the special master released the 12 items to the government that day.”

Cohen’s attorney Todd Harrison from the firm McDermott, Will & Emery, LLP declined to comment.

Trump’s attorney Joanna Hendon, from Spears & Imes, and the Trump Organization’s attorney Alan Futerfas did not immediately respond Monday to telephone and email requests for comment.

It is unclear how many of the files Trump and the Trump Organization asserted privilege over before withdrawing their objections.

“The special master’s review of the remaining items is ongoing,” Judge Jones added.

Also unknown is how many other audio files the FBI seized from Cohen’s home, office and hotel room on April 8, one of which had a tantalizing preview late last week.

On Friday, the Times reported that Cohen secretly recorded his boss discussing payments to an ex-Playboy model.

Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani confirmed the report about the recording between Cohen and his client discussing Karen McDougal, who accused Trump of silencing an affair she said they had shortly after Melania Trump gave birth to their son Barron in 2006.

McDougal sold her story to the National Enquirer for $150,000 toward the end of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, but the tabloid never ran it, in a practice described as “catch and kill.”

