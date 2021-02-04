‘Diplomacy Is Back,’ Biden Tells Beleaguered Foreign Service Workers

In the first of two speeches about U.S. foreign policy, President Joe Biden told a room full of diplomats he was committed to using their expertise to reengage with the world and America’s allies as a champion of democracy and human rights.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks to State Department staff, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(CN) — President Joe Biden outlined elements of his foreign policy approach during a Thursday speech at the State Department, reiterating many of his core campaign promises including the restoration of America’s global alliances, a more robust engagement with the world and a focus on championing human rights.

He also sought to reassure the numerous employees at Foggy Bottom that he, unlike his predecessor, will defer to their expertise and use diplomats to carry out the foreign policy goals of his administration.

“Diplomacy is back,” Biden told the audience of foreign service workers. “We must rebuild our alliances, reengage the world and take on the enormous challenges we face, gain standing for democracy and human rights around the world.”

The diplomats in attendance gave the president a rousing round of applause when he was introduced by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The State Department experienced a flight of diplomats and a demoralization of career employees during the Trump administration. Trump routinely circumvented embassies, preferring a direct approach with foreign leaders.

After his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which Trump pressured his counterpart to investigate his political enemies — sparking his first impeachment — Trump demonized many of the diplomats who were responsible for bringing the affair to light.

Biden said those days are over.

“I believe in you,” he told the diplomats. “We need you badly. I trust you. And I’m going to have your back, that I promise you, just like you’re going to have the backs of the American people.”

Biden will deliver another speech to further outline his foreign policy goals on Thursday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, the Biden administration announced two moves that fall in line with the diplomacy-first initiative: The U.S. will no longer support Saudi Arabia’s involvement in a war in Yemen and it will freeze a withdrawal of American troops from Germany.

White House National Security adviser Jake Sullivan announced the pair of plans at a press conference, saying both moves are indicative of the direction the president wants to take the country.

“He wants to send a clear message that our national security strategy will lead with diplomacy,” Sullivan told reporters.

Biden plans to use diplomacy to resolve the military conflict in Yemen. Under Trump, the U.S. supported a Saudi-led military offensive in Yemen, the Arabian peninsula’s poorest country, which has caused hunger and suffering among its people for the last five years. The support meant American-made bombs have been used to kill numerous civilians during Saudi-led air campaigns.

According to The Associated Press, sources familiar with the matter say that Biden plans to appoint Timothy Lenderking, who previously served as a deputy assistant secretary for the Department of State’s Middle East section, as special envoy to Yemen. He could make the appointment as early as Thursday afternoon.

Sullivan also said Biden plans to nix Trump’s 2020 decision to cut roughly 9,500 of more than 34,000 U.S. troops from Germany, home to the headquarters for the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command. Trump said the move was meant to economically punish Germany for spending too little on defense at the time.

This is a developing story.