AUSTIN, Texas — Meta 1 Coin Trust; Robert P. Dunlap, 48; his allegedly “psychic” girlfriend, Nicole Bowdler, 39; and former state Sen. David A. Schmidt, 55, (R.-Wash.) all of Boca Raton, Fla., defrauded investors of $4.4 million in a digital coin fraud, the SEC claims in federal court.

