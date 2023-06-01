Thursday, June 1, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Get Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Thursday, June 1, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Diddy liquor brands

MANHATTAN — A tequila and vodka line owned by rapper and entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs claims spirits giant Diageo has neglected his brands because he is Black.

/ May 31, 2023

Click here to read the complaint.  

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...