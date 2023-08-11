Friday, August 11, 2023
Devil’s in the details

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — An appeals court in Florida partially reversed a sex offender’s 22-year prison sentence and conviction after he was found to have violated his probation by wearing a devil costume while working late on Halloween. He had only been told he cannot give kids candy while dressed in Halloween costumes or as Santa or the Easter Bunny. It is unclear whether the court would have convicted him solely for violating his 10 p.m. curfew.

