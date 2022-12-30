Friday, December 30, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service

Desal project

SALINAS, Calif. — The Monterey Bay city of Marina claims the California Coastal Commission's approval of a desalination plant will actually harm the environment and take water from an already critically overdrafted watershed.

/ December 30, 2022

Read the complaint here.

