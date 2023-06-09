Friday, June 9, 2023
Deputy can’t dodge damages

NEW ORLEANS — A federal court in Louisiana declined to order a new trial after a sheriff’s deputy was found liable for violating a motorist’s constitutional right to be free from unreasonable arrests. A jury awarded the motorist $122,700 in damages, including $65,000 in punitive damages.

/ June 9, 2023

Read the ruling here.

