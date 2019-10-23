Denying Election Crimes, Giuliani Friends Raise Specter of Exec Privilege

MANHATTAN (CN) – The arraignment of Rudy Giuliani’s associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman had been shaping up to be a routine plea of not guilty — until a defense attorney remarked Wednesday that the case could invoke evidence falling under the realms of executive privilege.

“These are issues that we need to be very sensitive to,” Parnas’ attorney Edward McMahon said this morning.

The comment underlined the White House’s proximity to a case accusing Parnas and Fruman of illicitly funneling Russian money into U.S. elections.

Federal prosecutors depict the conspiracy as a tangled one.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Rebekah Donaleski revealed that her office has issued subpoenas to 50 bank accounts in the voluminous discovery, a disclosure that falls the day after a report in BuzzFeed that authorities red flags for money laundering involving millions in suspicious transactions.

Roughly two weeks ago, Parnas and Fruman were arrested holding one-way tickets at Dulles International Airport. Both men have surrendered their passports and posted bail, agreeing to electronic monitoring and heavy travel restrictions.

This is a developing story …