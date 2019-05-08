Denver Votes Against Decriminalizing ‘Magic Mushrooms’

DENVER (CN) – Residents of a city that has pioneered marijuana legalization initiatives in the U.S. voted Tuesday against a ballot initiative that would have decriminalized the use and possession of psychedelic psilocybin mushrooms.

“I don’t think we should legalize anything else,” Denverite Jen Chavez told Courthouse News Tuesday. “Kids get terrible ideas in their heads when they see something is legal.”

Denver was the first U.S. city to decriminalize marijuana, but 54% of voters Tuesday said “no” to Initiated Ordinance 301, which would have decriminalized “magic mushrooms.”



Nearly a quarter of the 418,546 registered voters in Denver cast a ballot in Tuesday’s municipal election, with around 53,500 voting against the mushroom initiative and around 44,800 voting in favor of the measure.



The initiative would not have completely legalized psychedelic mushrooms, which are federally prohibited as a Schedule I substance. Instead, the measure would have made it illegal to spend government resources on arresting and prosecuting individuals caught with the substance.

“There are so many other things I think they can spend resources on,” said Aubrey Burgers, a resident of Denver who supported the initiative.

Others worried the initiative would encourage drug abuse.

“I have deep levels of generational trauma in my family from addiction. I understand that drugs aren’t something you play with,” said Shuree Rivera, who was proudly wearing an “I voted” sticker on her jacket when she spoke with Courthouse News outside of the ballot drop-off at City Hall Tuesday.



Rivera said that she voted against 301, in part, because she supported another initiative that would have repealed Denver’s urban camping ban.



“For me personally, I can’t vote for the homeless [to] find places to live and get off the streets while inviting psychedelic drugs back in – a lot of people on the street deal with addiction issues,” Rivera said.

The urban camping initiative also failed, with early polls showing more than 80% of Denver residents voting against it.

Proponents of 301 argue that psilocybin is non-addictive and point to research sanctioned by the Federal Drug Agency that assessed the substance’s ability to treat alcoholism and depression.

“If people want drugs, they can get drugs of any kind,” Vancouver-based documentary filmmaker Tyler Chandler told Courthouse News in a phone interview.



Chandler’s recent production, “Dosed,” follows one woman as she experimentally treats depression with psilocybin mushrooms.



“We kind of thought it probably wouldn’t work, but it actually worked really well, and from there we went on this crazy journey,” he said.

“If somebody comes along and says here’s something that’s safe and very effective but it’s not legally available, should this be legally available for those that need it? Well, who would say ‘no?’” Chandler asked.

While he had high hopes that the initiative would be approved, Decriminalize Denver’s campaign manager Kevin Matthews told Courthouse News that the campaign was as much about educating people as it was about gaining votes.

“Tonight it’s win or learn,” Matthews said in a phone interview. “Either way we have a lot of work ahead of us.”

Groups in favor of decriminalizing “magic mushrooms” in California and Oregon have announced campaigns for 2020.

In addition to supporting early marijuana decriminalization, the Denver City Council supported creating safe-use injection sites last year, but continues to await legislation from the state that would allow the sites to operate.

Via a ballot initiative in 2012, Colorado voters amended the state’s Constitution to legalize adult recreational use of marijuana.



