Denied pregnancy protections

SEATTLE — O'Reilly Auto Enterprises routinely violated state law by denying pregnant employees bathroom breaks, somewhere to sit and other reasonable accommodations, Washington State claims. Women were made to lift heavy objects, demoted and forced to quit, a suit says.

/ August 17, 2023

Read the complaint here.

