Dems Say No Shutdown if Trump Relents on Wall

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress’ two top Democrats say negotiators could finish a budget bill by Friday averting a government shutdown if President Donald Trump stepped back from his demands for money to build a border wall with Mexico.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a Monday conference call with reporters that Trump is risking a federal shutdown “by shoving this wall down Congress’ and the American people’s throats.”

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said Trump’s campaign promise to build the wall didn’t include paying for it by taking “food out of the mouths of babies” and cutting other programs.

The two leaders’ call came during the week leading up to next weekend’s 100th day of Trump’s presidency. They say the period has been marked by Trump’s broken promises to help working-class Americans.

