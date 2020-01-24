Dems Detail Obstruction to Wrap Up Trump Prosecution

WASHINGTON (CN) — Friday marks the final day of opening arguments for House impeachment managers to convince Senate Republicans that President Donald Trump’s obstruction of Congress warrants removing him from office.

After spending nine hours arguing Trump abused his power by pressuring Ukraine to open investigations that would boost his 2020 election chances, House impeachment managers now have seven hours and 53 minutes left to present their case that he also obstructed Congress.

Then the baton is passed to Trump’s defense team for opening arguments this Saturday.

The timing of the Trump legal team’s debut irked the president Friday morning. On Twitter, he condemned the process, singling out lawmakers like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and lead impeachment manager Adam Schiff in rapid fire, all while intermittently bemoaning the Senate process.

“After having been treated unbelievably unfairly in the House, and then having to endure hour after hour of lies, fraud & deception by Shifty Schiff, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer & their crew, looks like my lawyers will be forced to start on Saturday, which is called Death Valley in T.V.,” Trump tweeted Friday.

In the run-up to Friday, House Democrats have argued senators should remove Trump from office because he abused his power when he withheld $391 million in military aid and a coveted White House meeting from Ukraine’s President Volodomyr Zelensky until Zelensky announced both an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden — a top 2020 political rival — and a discredited theory about the 2016 presidential election.

Beyond abuse of power, now comes the matter of obstruction of Congress.

“In the history of the republic, no president has ever ordered the complete defiance of an impeachment inquiry or sought to obstruct and impede so comprehensively the ability of the House of Representatives to investigate high crimes and misdemeanors,” the House’s resolution, which passed in January, states.

There are questions on Capitol Hill about the expected length of the Trump team’s defense presentation. Senator John Cornyn — a Texas Republican with a close relationship to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — told reporters Thursday he would be surprised if the president’s attorneys, Pat Cipollone and Jay Sekulow, use their full 24 hours.

Cornyn too said he heard rumors of a 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. trial schedule on Saturday.

However long that may take, once over, lawmakers then submit questions to Chief Justice John Roberts over a 16-hour period. As chief arbiter, Roberts has authority to select which questions are asked. He will also identify which senator posed each question.

While Friday’s closing arguments from impeachment managers is the final chance to reiterate the case for removal, the looming trial schedule puts the White House in position to have the last word.

Many Republican Senators have emphasized throughout the trial they would like to skip witnesses and wrap up impeachment proceedings to return to the regular workday, but some remain coy about where they will ultimately come down on the witness question.

