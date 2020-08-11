Demonstration Munitions

SAN FRANCISCO — Police in Oakland, California, may not use stinger grenades, wooden bullets, rubber or rubber-coated bullets, pepper balls and similar munitions against demonstrators, a federal court in California ruled, finding that many of the items are already prohibited by the city’s crowd control policy.

But banning chemical agents, flashbang grenades and foam projectiles outright could “endanger public safety” and “increase the dangers faced by protestors,” the court added.