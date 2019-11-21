Democrats Take on Trump and Broader Issues in Atlanta Debate

ATLANTA (CN) — Hours after significant testimony in the impeachment inquiry against President Trump, the 10 top-polling Democratic presidential candidates convened in Atlanta Wednesday evening for the fifth primary debate while focusing on the president and broader issues.

While the current front-runners – Former President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg –jockeyed for the top position, candidates with waning poll numbers searched for a breakthrough moment.

Without pausing for opening statements, moderator Rachel Maddow began Wednesday’s debate by immediately launching into questions about the U.S. House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry.

Warren – who will join California Senator Kamala Harris, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, and Sanders as a juror in the Senate if President Donald Trump is impeached in the House – affirmed that she would vote to impeach the president and launched into an attack on U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, who testified today, for securing his post via a million-dollar donation.

Hours before the debate, Sondland gave testimony linking President Trump to a “quid pro quo” to announce Ukrainian investigations into Former Vice President Joe Biden in exchange for official actions, including a White House meeting.

“This is not a man who had any qualification except one: he wrote a check for a million dollars,” Warren said.

“Anybody that gives me a pledge – don’t ask to be an ambassador,” she added.

In response to a question about how central the impeachment inquiry should be to the candidates’ campaigns, Sanders called the president a “pathological liar” but warned that “we cannot simply be consumed by Donald Trump or else we’ll lose the election.”

He said that the American people understand Congress can “walk and chew bubblegum at the same time” and said that candidates “have to stand up for the working people of this country” while also dealing with “Trump’s corruption.”

When debate moderator Andrea Mitchell, NBC News chief foreign affairs correspondent, asked Biden how he planned to work with Republicans in Congress who are calling for investigations into him and his son, the former vice president touted his moderate appeal and said he would focus on securing and maintaining a Democratic majority in Congress.

Later in the debate, he said that it would be up to his attorney general pick to decide whether to prosecute President Trump.

“We have to restore the soul of this country,” Biden said. “Follow the law, let the Justice Department make the judgment as to whether or not someone should be prosecuted, period.”

Warren agreed with the need to focus on unity and civility and pivoted to a pitch for her proposed two cent wealth tax on Americans with a net worth of over $50 million.

“We want to build an America that works for the people, not just for rich folks,” she said, promising that the tax would pay for progressive programs like student debt cancellation, free college tuition, and universal Pre-K.

Warren’s proposal left an opening for Sen. Booker to begin an exchange about income inequality across class and racial lines. Booker criticized Warren’s plan, saying that he feels Democrats should be fighting harder for a “just taxation system.”

“We have to talk about how to grow wealth,” Booker said.

The most heated exchange of the night came when Harris attacked Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard for her claim that the Democratic Party is unduly influenced by the “foreign policy establishment represented by Hillary Clinton.”

“It is unfortunate that we have someone on this stage that is attempting to be the Democratic nominee for the president of the United States who during the Obama administration has spent four years full-time on Fox News criticizing President Obama,” Harris said.

Gabbard protested, saying, “That’s ridiculous.”

This is a developing story…