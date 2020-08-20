Democrats Set to Officially Nominate Sen. Harris as VP Pick

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., arrive to speak at a news conference in Wilmington, Del. Aug. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

(CN) — A day after the centennial for the ratification of the constitutional amendment enshrining women’s right to vote, the Democratic Party is set to officially nominate Senator Kamala Harris as its pick for vice president at Wednesday night’s session of the Democratic National Convention.

The third woman running for that office, Harris is also the first Black and Asian American to seek that position as well on a major-party ticket.

According to prepared remarks released by the convention before the event, speakers at the socially distanced convention plan to not advocate for a reset to a time four years before the Trump administration, but advance policy proposals such as confronting climate change and reducing gun violence.

The night began with videos of activists affected by gun violence. It included a video of Gabby Giffords, former Arizona congresswoman who was shot in 2011, that showed her playing the French horn and working on the delivery of her speech.

“I put one foot in front of the other. I found one word and then I found another,” said Giffords, who dealt with paralysis and aphasia after the shooting.

“We can let the shooting continue or we can act,” she said in her pitch for Biden.

Standing before solar panels, Governor of New Mexico Michelle Lujan Grisham added to the convention’s messaging on climate change when she said time was running out to address two existential crises: Trump and the “environmental annihilation he represents.”

“While the Trump administration has been rolling back environmental protections, we’ve been expanding them,” the governor said.

The convention is set to hear from titans in the Democratic Party such as former president Barack Obama and former Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton who will attempt to raise their rhetorical artillery against President Donald Trump.

“This can’t be another woulda coulda shoulda election. … Vote like our lives and livelihoods are on the line, because they are,” Clinton said.

Speaking live from Chappaqua, New York, Clinton wore white, a symbol of the women’s suffrage movement more than a century ago. The stakes are high, Clinton said, because Trump risked American lives, leadership and jobs and four more years could make it worse.

“Remember: Joe and Kamala can win 3 million more votes and still lose,” Clinton said. “Take it from me. We need numbers so overwhelming Trump can’t sneak or steal his way to victory.”

Obama, for his part, is set to tell listeners Trump never took the job of president seriously and only used it to pull attention to himself.

“Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t,” Obama is set to say. “And the consequences of that failure are severe. 170,000 Americans dead. Millions of jobs gone. Our worst impulses unleashed.”

For her part, Harris’s prepared remarks say she will say the country is at an “inflection point” where there is a vision of the country as a welcoming community that treats everyone with respect and dignity.

“Today, that country feels distant,” Harris will say according to her prepared remarks. “Donald Trump’s failure of leadership has cost lives and livelihoods.”

This story is developing…