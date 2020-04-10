Democrats Move to Shield Inspectors General After Trump Firings

President Donald Trump speaks during a conference call on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (CN) – House Democrats proposed legislation Friday to bar presidents from removing inspectors general except for good cause, days after President Trump removed two top internal agency watchdogs.

The bill, known as the Inspector General Independence Act, is an amendment to the 1978 Inspector General Act. If passed, it would alter the language of the original law to stipulate that a president can only remove these special auditors if they have proven to be permanently incapacitated, inefficient, neglectful of their duty or malfeasant.

The proposed amendment comes on the heels of a letter issued by more than a dozen congressional committees Friday seeking protections for agency watchdogs following a week of shakeups – including the firing of Michael Atkinson, an intelligence community inspector general who oversaw the whistleblower complaint that catalyzed Trump’s impeachment, and the removal of the Pentagon’s acting inspector general who was tasked with the oversight of $2.2 trillion in coronavirus relief funds.

Atkinson was fired last Friday without any explanation from the White House beyond Trump’s “lack of confidence” in him.

“President Trump was required to notify Congress 30 days before removing Mr. Atkinson,” the House committee chairpersons wrote in Friday’s letter to Michael Horowitz, head of a council of inspectors general. “There is no credible allegation that Mr. Atkinson failed to perform his duties properly, failed to take any required action or took any action that might bring discredit on his office.”

The removal, the House Democratic leaders argued, was purely for political reasons.

On Tuesday, the president followed up the Atkinson firing by having Glenn Fine, the Defense Department’s acting inspector general, removed from his position as chairman of the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee. Fine will return to his post as principal deputy inspector general. Trump has nominated Jason Abend, a senior policy adviser with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, to serve as the permanent inspector general for the Defense Department.

