Democrats Lay Out Extra Virus Aid Package Totaling $500 Billion

WASHINGTON (CN) — Congressional Democrats called for another massive aid package Wednesday in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, pitching $500 billion in aid to small businesses, hospitals and municipal governments.

Families that get food stamps meanwhile would get a 15 percent increase to the maximum benefit, according to a release this afternoon from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

“After we pass this interim emergency legislation, Congress will move to pass a CARES 2 Act that will extend and expand the bipartisan CARES Act to meet the needs of the American people,” they said in a statement.

Small businesses would $250 billion in the new package, with half of that amount aimed at “community-based financial institutions that serve farmers, family, women, minority and veteran-owned small businesses and nonprofits in rural, tribal, suburban and urban communities across our country.”

Because the initial package led to banks being deluged with applications, Schumer and Pelosi said they are improving the system to ensure no eligible small business is turned away.

Hospitals still in desperate need of rapid-testing resources and personal protective equipment would see $100 billion from the new proposal.

Doubling down on the investment secured in the CARES Act, the lawmakers said they also want to direct $150 billion to help state and local governments “manage this crisis and mitigate lost revenue.”

The Senate is expected to soon take up new funding for a small business loan plan created under the $2.2 trillion coronavirus-response bill that the Senate passed late last month. The original bill set aside $250 billion in loans to small businesses that could be forgiven if the businesses use the money to cover payroll, rent payments and certain other expenses.

But the Trump administration is asking for an additional round of funding for the program as unemployment rises and businesses struggle with state-mandated closures aimed at slowing the spread of the virus. Mnuchin said Tuesday he had spoken with congressional leadership of both parties about clearing an additional $250 billion for the loan program.

Also on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced plans for the Senate to unanimously approve the additional funding in a vote during a pro forma session on Thursday, though no formal proposal has come forward as of Wednesday afternoon.

McConnell’s office did not immediately return a request for comment Wednesday on the proposal from Schumer and Pelosi.

__

This story is developing…