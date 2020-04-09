Democrats Balk at Small Business Bill as Hospitals Exhaust Supplies

WASHINGTON (CN) — Senate Republicans tried Thursday to pass $250 billion in new funding for small businesses shuttered during the Covid-19 outbreak, but Democrats blocked the move this morning as a political stunt.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks during a March news conference on Capitol Hill. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

As Majority Leader Mitch McConnell went to the floor with the bill needing a unanimous vote to pass, he said the $350 billion Paycheck Protection Program was out of money just a week after it was launched.

“Do not block emergency aid you do not oppose just because you want something more,” McConnell said from the Senate floor in a mostly empty chamber.

Democrats had criticized the bill’s lack of measures to ensure the inclusion of businesses in disadvantaged communities, while also saying the priority should be funding personal protective equipment and ventilators for hospitals that have been overwhelmed with waves of patients suffering from Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Just a day earlier, the Department of Health and Human Services confirmed that the Strategic National Stockpile has nearly been tapped dry. Records released by the House Oversight and Reform Committee show that about 90% of the personal protective equipment has been distributed to state and local governments.

With Congress still in recess, Senator Chris Van Hollen said McConnell’s bill departed from the bipartisan cooperation that marked negotiations on the last three coronavirus response bills.

“This was in fact designed to fail, designed as a political stunt,” said Van Hollen, a Maryland Democrat.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday that McConnell’s bill would not draw the unanimous support needed to pass the House.

Together with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, the California Democrat wants an additional $100 billion for health care providers.

This is a developing story…