Democratic Primary Canceled in New York

MANHATTAN (CN) — New York officials on Monday junked the already delayed 2020 Democratic presidential primary, but the state will still hold its congressional and state-level primaries on June 23.

Citing concern about spreading Covid-19 in the state where the disease has hit hardest, the decision by the state Board of Elections employs a provision of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s state budget law to remove Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders from the primary ballot.

The provision grants New York’s election officials to remove from the ballot any candidate who has announced they have stopped running and is thus “no longer eligible” to win the nomination.

Sanders withdrew from the 2020 race three weeks ago, one day after the Wisconsin primary, and has since endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for the presidency.

Though the nomination is no longer on the ballot, New Yorkers can still vote in June via absentee ballot, thanks to a new Cuomo executive order. Cuomo also recently announced the state will be sending postage-paid mail-in ballots to New York voters.

