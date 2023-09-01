Friday, September 1, 2023
Delivery drivers’ tips

SAN FRANCISCO — The Ninth Circuit upheld the denial of Amazon’s attempt to arbitrate an employment lawsuit brought by Amazon Flex delivery drivers who say they were stiffed from receiving all of the tips on deliveries. A 2019 Terms of Service does not compel arbitration of these claims premised on tips withheld from 2016 to 2019.

