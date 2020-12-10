Delaware’s Partisan Playbook for Court Appointments Survives Suit

Delaware Avenue in Put-in-Bay, Ohio. (Photo via Analogue Kid/Wikipedia)

WASHINGTON (CN) — The Supreme Court was mostly unanimous Thursday in throwing out a challenge to Delaware’s system of keeping the state’s judicial seats split between the nation’s two major political parties.

For the last 120 years, Delaware law has mandated that no more than half of the judges on the state’s Supreme Court, Superior Court and Court of Chancery can be affiliated with one political party, reserving the rest of the seats for members of the other major political party.

Members of one party also cannot make up more than half of the judges on the Family Court and Court of Common Pleas, but the reservation for the other political party does not apply to those courts.

James Adams, a Delaware lawyer, called the scheme unconstitutional in a 2017 suit against Democratic Governor John Carney.

Himself a longtime registered Democrat, Adams applied for a seat on the Family Court in 2009 but did not get the position. Adams claimed he considered applying for judgeships on other courts in 2014 and again in 2017, but the only openings were reserved for Republicans because of the political-balance requirements.

When Adams switched his party affiliation from Democrat to Independent in 2017, he says his chance to become a judge diminished further because of the rules reserving seats for a major party.

Justice Amy Coney Barret did not participate in the appeal, which was argued before the court in October.

Adams is represented by David Finger.

This story is developing…