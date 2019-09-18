Defying Big Tech, Newsom Signs Landmark Gig-Economy Labor Bill

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) – Defying the wishes of gig economy giants like Uber and Lyft, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a contentious bill into law Wednesday that makes it harder for companies to classify workers as independent contractors and deny them benefits.

“It will help reduce worker misclassification – workers being wrongly as ‘independent contractors,’ rather than employees, which erodes basic worker protections like the minimum wage, paid sick days and health insurance benefits,” Newsom said in a statement Wednesday.

Introduced by Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, a San Diego Democrat, Assembly Bill 5 codifies the game-changing labor standard established by the California Supreme Court in its 2018 ruling, Dynamex v. Superior Court.

To classify workers as contractors under that standard, companies must show they do not directly control the worker, the work done falls outside the company’s usual course of business, and the worker is “customarily engaged in an independently established trade.”

Technology giants, including Uber, Lyft and DoorDash, previously pledged to pour $90 million into a 2020 ballot measure to overturn the legislation.

This is a developing story.