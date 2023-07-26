Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Defective remote

FRESNO, Calif. — A mother whose 21-month-old child was seriously injured after ingesting a button battery that fell out of an LED light remote is suing Amazon, claiming the remote was defectively designed.

An Amazon logo on the company's building in Schoenefeld near Berlin, Germany, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

