Monday, June 5, 2023
Defamed by AI

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A libel lawsuit against OpenAI claims its artificial intelligence chat platform ChatGPT provided bad information to a journalist about a lawsuit and falsely accused a Georgia man of embezzling money.

/ June 5, 2023

Click here to read the complaint.  

Categories: Briefs Technology

