Wednesday, August 31, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Defamatory Netflix doc

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas appellate court allowed a defamation lawsuit brought by the guardian of a regional millionaire’s estate to proceed against Netflix, whose show Dirty Money allegedly falsely depicted the guardian as an exploitative abuser siphoning money from her granduncle.

/ August 31, 2022

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...