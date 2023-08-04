Friday, August 4, 2023
Friday, August 4, 2023 | Back issues
Defamation whodunnit

MADISON, Wis. — An appeals court in Wisconsin upheld a finding in favor of an attorney who was sued for defamation for publishing a book in which he argues that a woman was wrongfully convicted for a murder that, the attorney says, was committed by her then-husband. Because he is a limited-purpose public figure in this matter, the ex-husband must show the attorney made these defamatory statements with actual malice, but failed to.

Read the ruling here.

