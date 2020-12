NEW YORK — A federal court in New York dismissed Peter Brimelow’s defamation suit against the New York Times over articles characterizing him and the content on his website VDARE as “white nationalist,” “white supremacist,” and “anti-Semtic.” The newspaper was entitled to base its description of Brimelow in one article “on its own evaluation” of his writings and public comments and other articles “stated only non-actionable opinion regarding VDARE.”

