Defamation suit against Daily Dot partially dismissed

Read the ruling here.
AUSTIN, Texas — A federal court in Texas partially dismissed a “Stop the Steal” organizer’s defamation lawsuit against the Daily Dot, which allegedly described him as a “Jan. 6 Capitol riot organizer” when he said in fact he “only attended a peaceful portion” of protests that day. Describing him as a “Stop the Steal” organizer is not defamatory, nor was parroting others’ allegations that he climbed the Capitol steps, but calling him an organizer of the insurrection or riot is plausibly defamatory.
