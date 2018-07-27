‘Deeply Corrupt’ Sheldon Silver Sentenced to 7 Years

MANHATTAN (CN) – Moved by the 74-year-old’s fears of dying behind bars, a federal judge slammed former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver as “deeply corrupt” before dealing him a 7-year prison sentence – five years fewer than his original punishment.

“He’s exactly what too many people think that all politicians are, which is deeply corrupt,” U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni said, skewering the twice-convicted Democrat at a roughly hour-long sentencing hearing.

In January 2015, federal prosecutors torpedoed Silver’s political career by accusing him of accepting $3 million in bribes through two law firms. The charges would become the opening shot of an anti-corruption crackdown that would jolt both branches of the New York Legislature – and ultimately, insiders at the governor’s office.

“Corruption cases have touched either directly or indirectly all of the infamous men in the room,” Caproni added. “This has to stop. New York State has to get its act together.”

Convicted twice, Silver escaped his initial 12-year sentence in the wake of a U.S. Supreme Court precedent weakening federal anti-bribery statutes. That case, McDonnell v. Virginia, effectively legalized paying for political access, but a second jury has now found that Silver provided more than handshakes to his benefactors.

Hoping to avoid the same sentence, Silver pleaded to Judge Caproni in a recent letter to chambers: “I pray I will not die in prison.”

Silver’s attorney Michael Feldberg said that his client comes before the court “a broken man.”

“It’s the shame, the public humiliation of having his life’s work become a scandal,” Feldberg said.

Silver’s more than two-decade reign over the New York Legislature came crashing down amid revelations that the politician made his millions sending mesothelioma patients referred to him by Columbia University physician Robert Taub to the law firm Weitz & Luxenberg, which specializes in asbestos cases.

The disbarred attorney also made $800,000 via two real estate schemes.

“I would like to say the last three years have been enormously difficult for me,” Silver said, adding that he “brought a great distrust in New York government and I am extremely remorseful for that.”

Silver’s other contemporary leader in the Legislature, Republican ex-Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos, will also face an imminent reckoning. Jurors also found Skelos and his son guilty last week on all counts at their retrial.

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s former deputy Andrew Percoco and ex-ally Alain Kaloyeros have also been convicted with six other politically connected developers and executives.

