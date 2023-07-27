Thursday, July 27, 2023
Deep South defamation

CANTON, Miss. — Former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant claims Mississippi Today and its reporter Mary Margaret White defamed him in a story accusing him of embezzling $77 million in federal welfare money.

Read the complaint here.

