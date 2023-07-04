Tuesday, July 4, 2023
‘Death Star’ bill

HOUSTON — The city of Houston is suing Texas over a House Bill 2127 — referred to by some as the “Death Star” bill — that preempts local ordinances, including ones that mandate water beaks for construction workers.

/ July 3, 2023
In Austin, Texas, state lawmakers returned for the 2023 legislative session on Jan. 10, 2023. (Kirk McDaniel/Courthouse News)

Read the complaint here.

