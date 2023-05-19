Friday, May 19, 2023
Death sentence vacated

ATLANTA — The Eleventh Circuit upheld the lower court’s decision to vacate defendant’s death sentence for murder after ruling the man is intellectually disabled, so his sentence violated the Eighth Amendment. Evidence that his IQ score could be as low as 69 and that he struggles to communicate effectively justified the determination.

/ May 19, 2023

Read the ruling here.

